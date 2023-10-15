Sunday, October 15, 2023 – A lady called Otuosoro has narrated how she followed her sister to a purported job interview due to security concerns and found the potential interviewer wearing only boxers.

“My sister had a job offer interview, so two of us decided to go with her because of the insecurity. We found out the address given was an apartment. And when we looked up, the said interviewer was wearing boxers!!! He called her from upstairs,” she narrated on X.

“She asked him to come down and he said no. Who the fuck wears boxers to interview someone? We left and they were said he was disappointed in her.”