Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Kirinyaga Women Representative Njeri Maina has called out President William Ruto over unfulfilled promises.

Speaking in Parliament, Maina raised concern over the unavailability of sanitary towels for school girls.

She questioned why the government was yet to avail the sanitary towels despite Ruto pledging free sanitary towels during the signing of the Kenya Kwanza Women Charter.

According to her, school girls were finding challenges in accessing basic sanitary items – a move that has forced some of them out of school.

She detailed that women reps were undertaking steps to address the shortages despite the financial challenges facing women representatives.

At the same time, the UDA legislator revealed that Ruto is also yet to disburse the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) which is used by the MPs for similar interventions.

“I want to confirm that 30 county women reps have had a sitting with the Gender CS Aisha Jumwa and we had a discussion on the sanitary towels.”

“As women reps, we have exhausted our personal finances to buy sanitary towels so that girls can go back to school,” she stated.

On the other hand, she called on CS Jumwa and her Education counterpart, Ezekiel Machogu, to explain why the sanitary towels were not available despite the Sh940 million in Ruto’s first budget.

She indicated that the situation at the grassroots was dire and could not wait any longer.

As per the Kenya Kwanza Manifesto, Ruto promised to have sanitary towels delivered to all schools for free.

The government also promised to have the pads in all public washrooms in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST