Thursday, October 19, 2023 – A Kikuyu woman was arraigned before the Kibera Law Courts on Thursday for threatening to kill her husband.

According to the charge sheet, Ann Waithera confronted her husband in Dagoretti after a domestic dispute and uttered the words:

“Kuna mtu atalala Mochari….. lazima Muturi akufe.”

The charge sheet noted that there was no lawful excuse to utter these words which were construed to be a threat to kill.

It is alleged that she was threatening to kill her husband Christopher Muturi.

She pleaded not guilty and was released on a cash bail of Ksh.30,000.

The Kenyan DAILY POST