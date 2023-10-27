Friday, October 27, 2023 – The Kardashian bodyguard who sued family matriarch Kris Jenner for sexual assault, claiming she grabbed his crotch and exposed herself to him, has reportedly dropped his $3million lawsuit against her.

Marc McWilliams has asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to dismiss the case ‘with prejudice,’ meaning it would be final and could not be retried.

Although there are no details in the new document McWilliams has filed, it’s most likely that a cash settlement has been reached.

McWilliams, an African American who also accused Jenner of racial discrimination – is an ex-rapper employed by the famous TV clan between 2017 and 2019.

In his lawsuit, filed in September 2020 – he recounted a ‘particularly shocking’ incident the morning of October 22, 2017 when Jenner wanted to go out in her luxury Bentley and ordered him to sit in the front passenger seat.

As Jenner drove, ‘She began making comments to plaintiff (McWilliams) of a flirtatious and overtly sexual nature,’ said his attorney Sean Novak in legal documents.

‘Without warning, Jenner placed her right hand on the inside upper left thigh and groin area of McWilliams in a manner that was overtly sexually offensive.

‘She then caused her right hand to move up the upper, inner left thigh and groin, while caressing McWilliams.

‘McWilliams was shocked and offended by the uninvited and overtly sexual contact by Jenner and attempted to shift away from her groping.

‘As he moved his body away from the offensive sexual contact, Jenner’s right hand come into contact with McWilliams’ inner groin and genital area.’

McWilliams was ’emotionally distressed’ by Jenner’s ‘outrageous and uninvited ‘ actions, which, ‘at no time did he consent to,’ said Novak, who added that as a result of Jenner’s behavior, his client had suffered ‘physical and mental pain….illness….loss of sleep, depression’ and other health issues.

Jenner’s 44 year-old daughter Kourtney Kardashian was also named in the lawsuit but it was her mother who subjected McWilliams to a ‘pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances and otherwise harassing misconduct,’ he claimed in court documents.

According to McWilliams’ Kris was ‘repeatedly and frequently causing her body to come into intimate physical contact’ with his body.

Among her ‘inappropriate’ and ‘sexually suggestive’ behavior, he listed:-

*’Massaging (his) neck, shoulders, arms and back without his consent;

*’Causing her hand to rest on (his) thigh and groin;

*’Causing her pelvis to rub against (his)back ad/or rear end without his consent or approval;

*’Causing her hands to come into contact with (his) rear end without his consent nor approval;

*’Exposing portions of her body to (him) in a lewd or suggestive manner;’

McWilliams – seeking a jury trial and $3 million in damages – told Jenner that her behavior was unwelcome and asked her to stop, he said in court documents.

‘But Jenner ignored all such requests and persisted with this inappropriate misconduct.’

McWilliams also alleged racial discrimination, including, ‘pervasive and cruel mockery, harassment, belittling, and otherwise humiliating mistreatment by defendants due to (his) race.’

He complained to his security company employer’s human resources department, but he contended, he was again ignored.

He was suspended from working with Kris, but continued working for Kourtney, till he was fired in September 2019, said McWilliams – whose lawsuit also alleged wrongful termination against his employers, David Shield Security and Armor Protection Services.

McWilliams claimed that after his firing, he endured ‘harassment, intimidation and otherwise threatening misconduct in an effort to dissuade or prevent (him) from bringing any form of action against defendants for their unlawful misconduct.’

After McWilliams filed his lawsuit, Jenner’s attorney, Marty Singer, trashed the claims in a statement to DailyMail, saying: ‘Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian vehemently deny the completely false claims made by former security guard Marc.

‘His absurd allegations are clearly fabricated and are contrary to easily confirmed facts. Kris never acted inappropriately toward him.

‘The security company stopped assigning McWilliams to work there after the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car on the job.

‘Significantly, McWilliams never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim a year later.

‘Although Kourtney is named in the suit, she is not accused of doing anything improper, nor did she do so’.