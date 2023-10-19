Thursday, October 19, 2023 – Kris Jenner disclosed that she was furious to learn her daughter Kourtney Kardashian was pregnant via the news.

The Poosh founder and her husband Travis Barker revealed to the world they were expecting their first child together by recreating a famous scene from his band Blink-182’s music video for All the Small Things at one of their concerts in June.

Kourtney, 44, stood in the crowd with a sign that read: “Travis I’m pregnant.”

Kris said that’s when she found out and she added: “I thought I was being Punk’d.”

Last month, Kourtney underwent emergency surgery that saved her unborn baby’s life.

Kourtney – who already has Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and eight-year-old Reign with former partner Scott Disick – told America’s Vogue magazine: “That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past.

“It was terrifying. After I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant, I had no idea.

“I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life.”