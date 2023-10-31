Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has been forced to delete a tweet on its X platform following public outcry

The tax agency had posted a tweet indicating that Kenyans were to be subjected to mandatory taxation with regard to imported new or used goods.

“All goods, whether new or used, are subject to taxation. However different passenger categories have different concessions and entitlements,” part of the tweet reads.

The authority further urged all travelers that when carrying goods, it should fall within Sh75,000.

“Remember when traveling, you will be allowed to carry personal or household items worth USD500 (Sh75,000) and below,” KRA warned.

“Anything above the amount shall be subjected to tax.”

The directive elicited mixed reactions among Kenyans who forced KRA to delete the tweet.

Many Kenyans stated the tweet was retrogressive and urged KRA Director General, Humprey Mulongo to come up with other ways of collecting taxes and stop being primitive.

The Kenyan DAILY POST