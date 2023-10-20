Friday, October 20, 2023 – Scott Disick was trolled by his daughter Penelope, 11, for his dating habits in the latest episode of the Kardashians.

Disick, 40, has raised eyebrows with some of his relationships after splitting from Kourtney Kardashian, who he shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with.

He famously dated 19-year-old Sofia Richie for about three years, before moving on with Lisa Rinna’s daughter, Amelia Hamlin when she was the same age.

In a new episode of the Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner took Scott’s love life into their own hands and decided to try and set him up with a woman of their choice.

They got his daughter 11-year-old Penelope involved, as Khloe told her: “I want to talk to a matchmaker for your dad.”

Penelope agreed, saying, “Yes.”

When asked what qualities her father’s potential partner should have, Penelope replied: “Older…”

Khloe agreed, saying: “Older than what he’s used to. He was saying late 20s but I said young 30s is fine.”

Penelope then said a woman in her 20s is too young for her father.

Penelope said: “No! 20s?! You’re 40! You’re not going to date someone 19.”

She added: “Good personality, she can be pretty. Someone who goes to the gym, because you need to go to the gym also.

“I want him to have a girlfriend.”