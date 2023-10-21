Saturday, October 21, 2023 – Reality TV star, Kourtney Kardashian looked like she could give birth any moment from now as she showed off her very large baby bump in a white dress after having a vegetarian dinner date with her husband, Travis Baker.

The 44-year-old pregnant TV star who is reportedly due by the end of the year was seen holding hands with Barker.

They were spotted leaving his vegan restaurant Crossroads in Calabasas, California after a dinner date.

Kourtney covered her baby bump with a long-sleeved, crew neck, white dress she wore with chunky black boots. She appeared to have no makeup on.