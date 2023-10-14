Saturday, October 14, 2023 – Music star, Kizz Daniel, has reacted to claims of being arrested in Ivory Coast for allegedly collecting money and refusing to perform.

The singer in a statement shared on his Instagram page stated that his agent signed a contract which had the clause “no money, no performance”.

He further revealed that he agreed to fly in and perform, in spite of an excuse of “bank transfer delay” and a promise of receiving his performance fee when he arrives the country.

Kizz Daniel also disclosed that he went ahead to perform despite not receiving his money, but had to stop after his team was attacked backstage.

The singer also revealed that he was not arrested and has left the country.

Read the statement below