Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – King Charles III’s official visit to Kenya has been greeted with light showers in most parts of Nairobi that have not stopped the ceremonies.

While visiting Eastlands Embakasi Library which is funded by Britain, where he spoke to young entrepreneurs, King Charles III did not fail to notice the rain that started in the morning.

He described the rains in the country as a blessing, saying both last night and this morning’s showers were something people were looking forward to.

“I can assure you the rains are a blessing, it rained last night,” he said.

The King also said as the showers pour, the country will need it for the target of 50 billion trees by President William Ruto.

“Your President mentioned he is targeting to plant 50 billion trees, that’s a good thing,” he said.

The King had earlier planted a tree at State House, Nairobi, together with Queen Consort Camilla, President Ruto, and First Lady Rachel Ruto.

His Majesty was accompanied by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, and Education PS Belio Kipsang among other leaders.

