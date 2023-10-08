Sunday, October 8, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Mt Kenya politicians to stop abusing former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking on Saturday, Gachagua said as Mt Kenya’s political kingpin, he had ordered all politicians from the region to start respecting Uhuru, who is a former Head of State.

The second in command further said he has held dialogue with the leaders to ensure that Uhuru is protected as he is also still a son of the mountain, despite their political differences in the 2022 election.

“We are in agreement with all the leaders and I told them that even Uhuru is one of us. We were opponents, but elections are now behind us. Our retired president deserves respect and no one should harass him,” Gachagua said.

The DP also commended Uhuru for staying away from active politics, noting that his status as an elder should now prohibit him from engaging in the theatrics of the political scene.

“There was a problem when he made a comeback to politics, it was difficult because we wanted him as our leader to leave the political scene with the dignity befitting a leader of his stature,” stated Gachagua.

“For 4, 6 months now, he has carried himself with the decorum befitting an elder, a king and I’m telling all MPs to give him respect.”

