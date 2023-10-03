Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – Cartels at the Lands Ministry will have a hard time accessing cash after the government of President William Ruto came up with an ingenious way to starve them of the cash they desperately need.

The Ministry of Lands announced that starting yesterday, it will not be accepting any cash transactions.

In a statement signed by Head of Communications, Jibril Adan, the Ministry revealed that the move is part of the government’s plan to crack down on cartels who have perennially used the loophole to perpetrate graft and embezzlement.

Prior to arriving at the decision, the Ministry revealed that it had done a pilot test on 18 land offices in various parts of the country.

“The State Department is proud to announce the commencement of a nationwide initiative to roll out the Cashless Revenue Collection policy,” the notice read in part.

“This is a significant step towards eradicating cash transactions within Land office, ultimately reducing embezzlement.”

The Ministry revealed that the pilot test it had conducted was successful, exuding confidence that the rollout of the new initiative would be successful.

According to the Ministry, the government noticed efficiency in the 18 land offices where the pilot test was conducted with plans underway to conduct it on a broader scale.

“The policy mandates the use of digital payment methods for all services, fostering accountability, precision, and timely reporting in revenue collection,” The Ministry explained.

It was further noted that in the 18 offices that had gone cashless in the trial phase, a remarkable improvement in revenue collection was recorded.

