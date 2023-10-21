Saturday, October 21, 2023 – Reality TV star, Kim Kardashian has showed up for civic duty on Thursday, October 19.

The 42-year-old reality star was seen in Van Nuys, California at the Van Nuys Courthouse, where she served her jury duty.

Kardashian is a potential juror in a murder case involving gang violence, according to reports by TMZ.

In the court case, two men are charged in connection with a gang-related murder, the outlet reported.

Kardashian took part in a session in which she and other potential members of the jury pool wereasked questions by attorneys for the prosecution and defense, but was not asked any questions directly.

She wore a fancy ensemble of a sleeveless white blouse with leather pants and high boots.

During the court appearance, Kardashian came along with members of her Hulu crew who were filming.

Kim has been studying to become a lawyer, following in the footsteps of her late father Robert Kardashian, who was a member of O.J. Simpson’s legal defense team in his murder trial.

After three attempts, she passed the Baby Bar exam in December of 2021.