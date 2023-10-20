Friday, October 20, 2023 – Kim Kardashian has revealed that her eldest child North, 10, ignores all her younger siblings and ‘lives her life like an only child’

The reality star, 42, shares North, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with her ex Kanye West, who she was married to from 2014 until their split in 2021, with the divorce finalized in 2022.

Kim, who also stars on FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate opened up about what North is like around the house in this week’s episode. She also revealed that she likes to take special trips that engage all her kids’ interests.

‘I feel like North is like, lives her life like an only child, does her thing,’ Kim said in confession, adding, ‘then the two little ones (Chicago and Psalm) are a year apart, so they’re like twins almost and they’re always together.’

‘So Saint loves the little ones, would love North if she would hang out with them, but she won’t, so I wanna give him a little bit of attention,’ she said of Saint.

She added, ‘And he’s such a momma’s boy and I love it, and I know those years aren’t gonna last forever.’

She gave an example, revealing, ‘Like it’s already he doesn’t like me to kiss him goodbye at school anymore, and he gets so embarrassed and he looks around and sees where his friends are and quickly hugs me and runs, so we’re already there.’

Kim also opened up about how she likes to take all of her kids on different trips that will really pique their interests.

‘I am taking Saint and his best friends and their moms on a trip to London and Paris. It’s called our Soccer Mom Tour Trip,’ she said.

‘Our boys love soccer and they’re obsessed with all the players from (Kylian) Mbappe, (Lionel) Messi, (Christiano) Ronaldo, Neymar (da Silva Santos Júnior), (Bukayo) Saka. You name it, they’re obsessed,’ Kim says in confession.

‘I try to find what my kids’ passion is, and do a trip with them. I’ve taken Chicago and her friends to San Diego. They love the zoos and the Legoland’s and all that,’ she said.

‘Luckily, Psalm just tags along, you know. North loves Paris and fashion, so I took her to Paris,’ Kim added.

Kim’s Paris trip with North was chronicled in the Season 2 finale of The Kardashians, when they hit the City of Lights for Paris Fashion Week.

Saint loves soccer, so I figured this is our trip. It’s gonna be so much fun and it definitely is just such an amazing bonding experience,’ Kim says in confession.