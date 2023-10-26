Thursday, October 26, 2023 – Kim Kardashian is clapping back at mom-shamers who say she shouldn’t complain about the difficulties of parenting since she has the money to afford nannies and a chef.

On Thursday, October 26 episode of “The Kardashians,” the billionaire and mother-of-four reflected on the backlash she received from discussing the “challenges” of being a single parent on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast.

Back in May, Kardashian told Shetty that parenting is “really f—king hard” and that there are nights when she cries herself to sleep.

But podcast viewers attacked the reality star for her views.

“She also talks as if she doesn’t have A FULL STAFF OF PEOPLE HELPING HER WTF,” one person commented on YouTube at the time.

“Kim has 4 nannies, one assigned to each kid. Motherhood is not hard. Nannies are raising her kids. She needs to stop trying to act like she’s middle class,” another troll assumed.

“I think I’m still learning how to be a single parent,” Kardashian, 43, who co-parents her kids North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with her ex-husband Kanye West, 46, said in the episode.

“And I just did the Jay Shetty podcast where I spoke about parenting, and I mean, I should be used to it now, but everyone had a lot to say.”

But Kardashian maintained on Thursday that the struggles her kids go through “really have nothing to do with the amount of help that I have.”

The Skims founder admitted, “Obviously, having nannies and a chef to help cook is beyond helpful. It’s all about family and enjoying these moments. It takes a village to raise kids but at the end of the day, your kids only want you.”

Last week, Kardashian revealed on the show that she was “scared” out of her mind to tell West that she hired a nanny to watch over the kids. But was pleasantly surprised by his reaction.

“When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself, played two-on-two with Saint, and has been so nice to [the manny], saying ‘hey, if you’re gonna help raise my son — Because he [the manny] handed him [Saint] the ball like really easily or something and [Kanye’s] like, ‘don’t do that. Make him go get himself.’”

“I was like, ‘Oh my god. Okay. That’s great,’” Kardashian said, breathing a sigh of relief.