Thursday, October 12, 2023 – Kim Kardashian issued a lengthy statement Wednesday, Oct. 11, on the conflict in Israel, Palestine, and even Armenia.

She wrote on Instagram: “A message to my Jewish friends and family. I love you. I support you.

“I have heard about how scared you feel during this time. And I want you to know you are not alone in this.”

The mother of four continued, “My heart is breaking seeing the videos of these babies and families being terrorized and murdered in front of the whole world!”

“As human beings with a heart, how can anyone not be devastated by these horrific images that we will never be able to unsee?”

“Brutal terrorism has taken innocent lives and now both Israeli and Palestinian civilians are suffering and paying the greatest price there is.”

She continued: “As an Armenian, I am particularly sensitive to these issues because I have been talking about the Armenian Genocide for years, and now after months of blockade with minimal media coverage and no external support, Armenians are the victims of an ethical cleansing themselves in Artsakh.”

“They are in this moment also suffering from an extreme humanitarian crisis, and there are still prisoners of war being held captive or missing.”

“No matter who’s (sic) side you are on or how you’ve been triggered by these horrors of these past few days. Our hearts should always have room and compassion towards innocent victims caught in the crosshairs of warring over power, politics, religion, race, and ethnicity,” Kardashian added.

“Although I know there is nothing I can do to personally get rid of the pain of those who are suffering, my family and I are praying for the safe return of the hostages, for those who have died and their affected families, for peace for all the innocent, and the perpetrators of this indefensible violence to be brought to justice.”

Kardashian continued, “My call to action today, something that we can all do, is simply to reach out to your friends, colleagues, and those in your community, those who are hurting, no matter what side you are on, check in on them and tell them you love them. I also ask, that during difficult times like these, not to judge who is or isn’t speaking out, because everyone should be allowed to deal with these types of crisis (sic) in the way that they will feel comfortable, whether it be privately or publicly.”

“Prayers and peace always,” she concluded.

Kim isn’t the only Kardashian/Jenner to speak on the Hamas attack.

Kylie Jenner, 26, posted — then quickly deleted — a pro-Israel message to her Instagram Story on Saturday, Oct. 7.