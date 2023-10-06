Friday, October 06, 2023 – Kim Kardashian opened up about struggling as a single mom on this week’s episode of The Kardashians while giving some props to her sister Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson for stepping up to attend her son’s basketball games in the rapper’s absence

During this week’s episode – entiled When Is Being Me Gonna Be Okay – Kim was also asked in confession what she thinks of serial cheater, Tristan Thompson.

Thompson has been heavily criticized for cheating on Khloe Kardashian multiple times while they were together. The exes currently co-parenting five-year-old daughter True and one-year-old son Tatum.

‘Oh, I know guys are gonna hate me for this and you’re gonna hate us and you’re gonna think Khloe is whatever… It’s so crazy because he’s such a good friend and he’s such a good like Dad… but he just couldn’t get it together in that area, of like being a faithful boyfriend,’ Kim said.

‘So it’s like you wanna obviously like hate him for that. Yeah, of course, his actions and who he was, like so f***ed up,’ Kim admitted.

‘We’ve had our talks about it and we’ve had our fights about it and we’ve had our arguments about it,’ she added, before going on to defend him.

‘But he’s also shown so many decent things and just has been a really good person and friend. When he saw me struggling with my kids, he stepped up,’ she said.

She added that Tristan, ‘started showing up to the games. He picked Saint up, takes them to dinner, and will always come to my defense, especially if it’s stuff with like me and my ex.’

‘And I just like never forgot that, so it’s like, I’ll never really throw someone away and act like I don’t feel like they can’t grow and evolve,’ Kim adds in confession.