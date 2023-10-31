Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament, Peter Kaluma, has said talks are at an advanced stage between President William Ruto and opposition leader, Raila Odinga, on how to resolve the political crisis in the country.

Speaking at a funeral in Kapnyamisa, Nandi County on Monday, Kaluma said Raila will soon have a handshake with Ruto and the former Prime Minister will be part of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration.

“This government will not benefit you alone; we must join you. If you don’t want these talks to give birth to a handshake, what do you want your grandchildren on the other side to eat?” he posed.

According to Kaluma, if Raila and Ruto want to work together, they should be given the chance to do so.

“There is no day when two brothers will go hunting, then one succeeds and thinks the other will just keep quiet. If you people refuse a handshake, then we will call for another round of street protests,” Kaluma said amid hearty laughter from the crowd.

The outspoken lawmaker further said it was very easy for people in opposition to get development because they could easily demonstrate against the government of the day.

