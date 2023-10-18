Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – One of former President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s lawyers has said Mt Kenya region will still support President William Ruto’s re-election despite him ruining the economy and rendering many Kenyans poor.

In an interview with Richard Mwenja on Herman Kamarike Manyora’s YouTube channel on Tuesday, lawyer Ndegwa Njiru said Ruto has mastered Mt Kenya politics and will still convince the larger Kikuyu community to support his re-election in 2027.

The lawyer stated that Ruto took time studying the politics of the mountain, in contrast to Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila, who simply assumed that because Mount Kenya was the largest voting bloc in the country, it would be very easy for them to climb the mountain without any political struggles.

“I can assure you that Ruto William Samoei has mastered the art of politics. Those who believe the Mount Kenya Region will betray Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

“I can promise you that despite their complaints about the high cost of living, Ruto would still receive thousands of votes from the greater Mount Kenya region,” lawyer Ndegwa Njiru stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST