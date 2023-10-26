Thursday, October 26, 2023 – Police in Nakuru have launched investigations after a 57-year-old man died in a hotel room he had booked with a 21-year-old lady.

The deceased, Geoffrey Njoroge Maina, checked into Graceland Hotel with Joy Moragwa on Tuesday, October 24, at around 1 PM.

Hours later at around 5 PM, Joy rushed to the reception area and reported that the man was having difficulty in breathing.

The man was later found lying lifeless on the bed with no physical injuries.

The scene was visited, processed, and documented by detectives.

The body was moved to Nakuru County Municipal Morgue pending post-mortem.

Below are photos of Joy.

