Sunday, October 29, 2023 – Last week, a young veterinarian who goes by the name Tawi Farm on social media, specifically TikTok, defrauded an elderly woman of KES 580,000 in Githunguri.

He accomplished this by using enticing photos and videos of a well-known dairy farm in Githunguri, purportedly without the owner’s knowledge or consent.

In Githunguri, it’s a common occurrence to encounter brokers advertising non-existent farms on platforms like Jumia, Jiji, Facebook, and Instagram, all designed to deceive unsuspecting buyers.

When a potential farm is identified, these brokers take you to a location and impersonate the owners or managers, often leaving you unknowingly ‘brokered’ into a deal.

While some of these brokers may be legitimate, many are, in fact, criminals pretending to be dairy farmers.

However, let’s return to the case of the betting vet. This veterinarian was paid KES 580,000 to deliver cows to a farmer, a task he failed to fulfill. Instead, he indulged in a betting spree. When he was eventually apprehended in his hideout in Njoro, it was a shocking revelation that his bank account was emptied.

He had squandered half a million on betting in just one weekend. His Mozzart bet statement showed that on Sunday, the 15th, he placed KES 324,110 on live bets, all of which he lost.

Upon reviewing his betting history over the past week, it was evident that this betting addiction had taken a severe toll on the young man. This betting craze in Kenya is akin to a ticking time bomb.

Now, this individual is in remand after pleading guilty, and his sentencing is scheduled for the 15th of November. It’s safe to say that he may face a substantial time in prison for his actions. Kijana aende jela na pesa imeenda na muhindi.

Apparently, huyu nikama kurogwa, during interrogations, when he was given his phone to contact family and friends for help, aliwekelea ile balance ilikuwa imebaki kwa Mpesa 4k . I feel for her poor mom in Njoro, you sacrifice for your son and he ends up in jail chasing a soft life.

By Simon Mwangi Muthiora.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.