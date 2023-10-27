Friday, October 27, 2023 – A section of Kiambu County residents has asked former President Uhuru Kenyatta to forgive them for supporting President William Ruto during the August 9, 2022, Presidential election.

The residents who had gathered at Gatundu Market on Thursday said despite Uhuru warning them not to support Ruto they went ahead and voted for him and now they are regretting it.

“Tunaona tulimkosea kwa sababu tulienda na wave. Yenyewe tunajua alikasirika kwa sababu tulimkosea. Sasa tunaomba atusamehe ili twende pamoja. (We felt we wronged him because we were duped. We know he is mad but we now want to work with him again),” one trader said.

The residents also wished Uhuru a happy birthday as he celebrated his 62nd birthday.

Uhuru, who is commonly known as the Son of Jomo was begging Mt Kenya residents not to vote for Ruto and was instead pushing for a Raila Odinga presidency.

Uhuru was saying that Ruto was a thief and Raila was a patriot who had the interests of Kenyans at heart.

