Thursday, October 26, 2023 – Kakamega County Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has wished former President Uhuru Kenyatta a happy birthday as he turns 62 years old.

Uhuru was born on October 26, 1961, in Nairobi and he served as President of Kenya from 2013 to 2022.

In his birthday message, Khalwale reminisced the day he hosted Uhuru and current President William Ruto at his Malinya home in Ikolomani in 2011.

Khalwale said Uhuru who was then Deputy Prime Minister ordered the recarpeting of Sigalagala Butere Road and offered him some money to campaign for his re-election in 2013.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Happy birthday to you! Hope you’re enjoying life in retirement. Although we went different ways during a presidency, I cherish our friendship.

With nostalgia, I remember how I hosted u and @WilliamsRuto(then Minister for Agriculture) in my home in Malinya after I retained my seat as MP for Ikolomani, in the hotly contested by-election of 2011.

U left two indelible marks

1. As Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, u released funds for the construction of Sigalagala Butere Road. It’s now complete.

2. U supported me financially in that by-election campaign. Welcome to Malinya for a drink brother,” Khalwale wrote on his X platform.

The Kenyan DAILY POST