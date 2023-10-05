Thursday, October 05, 2023 – Former Ghana International, Kevin-Price Boateng has taken a swipe at Erik ten Hag by claiming he isn’t good enough to lead Manchester United and accusing him of disrespecting Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese star left Old Trafford last December after criticising both the club and Ten Hag in a Piers Morgan interview after he lost his regular place in the team.

United finished third in the Premier League and won the Carabao Cup following his departure from his club.

But Ten Hag’s side have made a terrible start to the new campaign, losing four of their opening seven Premier League games to sit mid-table.

Former Barcelona, AC Milan, and Tottenham player, Boateng has claimed Ten Hag isn’t up to the job.

‘I think he’s got to go. From what I’m seeing, there’s no energy,’ he said on Rio Ferdinand’s Vibe with Five show.

‘What he did to Ronaldo and all that stuff, I don’t think he is on then level to coach Manchester United.

‘The team is not the best, you have to be honest. They have some good players but they’re not the best. But still, there’s no fire.

‘You come to Old Trafford there’s no pace, no one gets angry, no one puts in passion and fire. And if my players don’t do that, as the coach, I have to do that.’

Pushed further by Ferdinand on his Ronaldo remarks, Boateng said: ‘He was the top scorer and he just kicked him out. He just went against the best player in the team, you don’t do that.

‘You have to give him respect. There’s ways to let a player off and I think he chose the wrong way.’