Monday, October 09, 2023 – Singer Kevin Gates kicked off his “Only the Generals” tour over the weekend in Portsmouth, Virginia, U.S. and one of the highlights of the show was him hocking a loogie down a fan’s throat.

TMZ reported that the singer invited a fan onstage, and she quickly gave verbal permission for him to “do whatever he wants.”

He then escorted the fan to her folding chair throne, and instructed her to stick out her tongue and then proceeded to drop a spit missile down her throat, immediately drawing moans and groans from the crowd. The fan however didn’t seem to mind.

The tour still has plenty of dates going until the end of the year and more spit swallowers might make it to the stage.