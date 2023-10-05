Thursday, October 05, 2023 – Della Morales, the wife of Big Brother star Kess, has released more alleged private chats between him and his colleague Christy O to back her allegations that they are having an affair.

In the chats with a user saved as Christy O, another user alleged to be Kess in seen exchanging lewd messages with her.

Della shared the screenshots after accusing her husband Kess of cheating on her with Christy O, who also happens to be his roommate.

Della also accused Kess of marrying her to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Kess had responded to Della’s initial accusations by calling her “crazy” and claiming the chats were fake.

In response, Della released screenshots of more alleged chats and insisted to her followers that the chats are not staged or scripted.

Della also accused Kess and Christy O of “extorting” money from her.

See below.