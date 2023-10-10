Tuesday, October 10, 2023 – Kenya Power has increased token prices in its latest review on electricity costs.

The price change was effected last week, as seen by the difference in tokens purchased on October 2 and October 10.

On October 2, Kenyans who purchased tokens worth Ksh200 received 7.52 tokens; today, the same amount only accounts for 7.1 tokens.

As per the tokens purchase breakdown, the change in token value was occasioned by the increase of fuel energy charge from Ksh31.28 to Ksh35.07.

This resulted from the increase in fuel prices effected by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on September 14.

In the October review, a litre of Super Petrol increased by Ksh16.96, Diesel increased by Ksh21.32. Kerosene increased by Ksh33.13 per litre.

On the other hand, the increase in token prices resulted from the dollar’s dominance over the Kenyan shilling. For the past one week, the dollar has been over Ksh145. Currently, one dollar is being sold at Ksh148.

However, the slight change in turn was balanced by the drop in EPRA charge, which was reduced from Ksh0.6 to Ksh0.56.

REP Charge was also reduced to Ksh5.88 from last week’s 6.23. REP Charge goes towards the last mile connectivity in rural areas.

Should fuel prices further increase in the October EPRA review, more adjustments will be made to reflect the change in the market.

The Kenyan DAILY POST