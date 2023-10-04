Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has shocked Kenyans after he ordered the purchase of a fleet of high-end vehicles for himself at the time the majority of Kenyans are grappling with the high cost of living that has been exacerbated by the increased prices of fuel.

Gachagua, through his office, announced a tender, inviting car dealers to submit bids for the supply of a fleet of motor vehicles.

In a notice published on Tuesday, the office listed three requirements for what it wants namely; utility passenger vehicles that should have a Diesel capacity ranging from 2,700 to 3,000 cc. All of them should be heavy-duty.

The office is also seeking an executive microbus with a Diesel engine capacity designed to accommodate nine passengers.

The bid bond is Ksh300,000 for each vehicle. The bond provides a guarantee that the winning bidder will fulfill the requirements of the contract once it’s awarded.

The announcement of the tender comes after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s office received Ksh290.8 million for the purchase of new vehicles in the financial year 2022/2023.

This represented an increase of Ksh200 million up from the Ksh90.8 million allocated the previous financial year.

In total, the amount allocated for the purchase of new vehicles for the Office of the President, the Deputy President’s Office, and the Prime Cabinet Secretary’s Office has risen to Ksh2 billion in the current financial year from Ksh810.3 million the previous year.

Interested eligible applicants are advised to obtain further information and inspect the tender documents from the Supply Chain Management services office 5th floor, Teleposta Towers, Kenyatta Avenue, Nairobi during normal working hours except on weekends and public holidays.

The tender documents can be downloaded from State Department for Devolution website and public procurement Information portal www.tenders.go.ke free of charge.

Those who wish to participate are required to send their details to procurement@devolution.go.ke for registration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST