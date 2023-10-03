Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – A close ally of President William Ruto has said Kenyan Police officers have experience in dealing with deadly gangs like those being witnessed in Haiti.

Appearing in an interview with one of the local TVs on Monday, Belgut Member of Parliament, Nelson Koech, said the Kenyan government’s decision to send 1000 police officers to the Caribbean nation is because they have the best-trained police officers in Africa.

“Kenya is up to the task of sending a trained police mission to Haiti to deal with gang-driven crimes. We have undertaken other missions and handled bigger challenges like the DRC M23 rebels. It’s not as complicated as we put it,” Koech said.

He dismissed the claims that the officers to be deployed were traffic policemen while expressing his support, saying Kenyan officers have encountered gangs before and they are ready for the task ahead of them.

“Our officers have encountered gangs before they are properly trained for that,” the MP said.

Kenya will send 1000 police officers to Haiti to deal with criminal gangs that have made the country ungovernable.

