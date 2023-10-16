Monday, October 16, 2023 – A Kenyan lady disappeared mysteriously over the weekend after a night out with friends, leaving them worried.

Regina Mutuku, a friend to the missing lady, took to her X account and pleaded for help as they desperately tried to look for her.

Her friends reportedly hailed a cab for her at around 1 a.m. when she was heavily intoxicated.

They borrowed a phone from a stranger to hail the cab, making it hard to track the cab driver who ferried her on the fateful night that she disappeared.

The missing lady’s phone had been switched off since Saturday, prompting them to report the matter to the police.

Regina later announced that the missing lady had been found.

Apparently, she was with a man.

Check out Regina’s tweets.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.