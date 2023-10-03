Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – A middle-aged lady reportedly died after she was stabbed multiple times by her colleague in Saudi Arabia.

A photo of the deceased lady lying on the floor was shared on social media, although details of what led to the murder are scanty.

Some ladies recorded the suspected murderer and shared a video on TikTok.

“Huyu ndiye ameua msichana wetu Saudi Arabia. Acha nimueke TikTok,” some ladies are heard saying as they record the video.

According to Saudi Arabian law, murder attracts the death penalty.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.