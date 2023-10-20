Friday, October 20, 2023 – Kenya Power has admitted that it is experiencing a hitch on the prepaid system, which has caused delays in generating electricity tokens.

In a statement yesterday, the utility firm added that it was working to restore normalcy within the shortest time possible.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused,” Kenya Power stated.

Kenya Power, however, did not disclose the hitch the system was experiencing nor when the tokens would be ready for purchase.

A section of Kenyans have been experiencing technical issues when buying tokens recently.

“Transaction failed, the organisation’s system receiving the payment experienced some technical challenges,” one customer shared the message received when attempting to purchase tokens via mobile money.

Some also accused Kenya Power of failing to address the issue when the consumers first raised it.

Kenyans urged the power company to automate its services to avoid such inconveniences in the future.

To purchase tokens, consumers use pay bill numbers 888880 for prepaid and 888888 for postpaid. Those buying via the bank use the USSD code *977#.

Additionally, KPLC advised customers to use the pay bill number 888899 when applying for new connections.

Token prices have steadily risen, with Kenyans urging the government to intervene and ensure affordable electricity prices.

