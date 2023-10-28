Saturday, October 28, 2023 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a warning for 16 counties over expected heavy rainfalls that could cause flooding in some regions.

Counties to experience flooding include Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Isiolo, Embu, Nyeri, and Kiambu.

Others are Nyandarua, Laikipia, Murang’a, Meru, Kirinyaga, Tharaka Nithi, Kwale, and Mombasa.

In an advisory, Kenya Met said the listed counties would begin experiencing heavy downpours from Friday that would stretch over to Saturday.

“From Saturday 28th October, it is likely to spread to several parts of Northeastern, the Central Highlands and South Coast. These rains are likely to be accompanied by gusty winds,” read the Met report.

According to the department, residents in the counties are advised to be on the lookout for potential floods and possible destruction of properties.

“The strong winds may blow off roofs, uproot trees, and cause structural damages,” the statement noted.

“Flood waters may appear in places where it has not rained heavily, especially downstream.”

The Met also advised Kenyans to avoid driving through, or walking in moving water or even on open fields to avoid being swept by the floods.

Kenyans were further advised to avoid sheltering under trees and near grilled windows when it rains to minimize exposure to lightning strikes.

The department earlier this week noted that the country would continue experiencing high levels of rainfall as initially mentioned.

The warning comes days after President William Ruto downplayed the El Nino phenomenon, telling Kenyans to relax because the El Nino will not be there.

