Sunday, October 01, 2023 – Model Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, Bad Bunny have made their relationship Instagram official.

The couple who are faces of Gucci’s new campaign “Gucci Valigeria”, shared photos which captured some PDAs.

One photo shows Bad Bunny enveloping Kendall in his arms and lifting her up onto a stack of Gucci luggage. The theme of the campaign “explores the intimacy of traveling together.”

Their relationship has been hot and heavy for months. They were first spotted on a double date back in February with Justin and Hailey Bieber by TMZ. Kendall was front and center when Bad Bunny headlined Coachella.