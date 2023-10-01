Sunday, October 01, 2023 – Singer, Kelly Rowland took to her Instagram on Sunday evening, October 1 to share photos exposing her nipples.

The former Destiny Child’s group member is in Paris and shared photos of herself in front of Eiffel tower.

The see-through burgundy dress showed her perfectly curated nipples.

See photos below 

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleILEBAYE wins Big Brother All-Stars
Next articleWoman “beaten to death” by husband wakes on the way to mortuary

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply