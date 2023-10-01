Sunday, October 01, 2023 – Singer, Kelly Rowland took to her Instagram on Sunday evening, October 1 to share photos exposing her nipples.
The former Destiny Child’s group member is in Paris and shared photos of herself in front of Eiffel tower.
The see-through burgundy dress showed her perfectly curated nipples.
See photos below
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>