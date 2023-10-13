Friday, October 13, 2023 – Youthful Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salaysa, graced an interview on Radio 47 where he opened up about his private life.

Salaysa said that although he is not married, he has a kid.

‘’Niko na mtoto mmoja,” Salysa said in the interview posted on Radio 47’s TikTok account.

Reacting to the video, a lady who claims that she sired a baby with Salasya accused him of being a deadbeat dad.

She said that one day, his behaviours will be exposed to the public.

“Peter Salaysa kazi yako ni kupeana mimba na kuruka. One day everything shall be brought to light, you can’t hide forever,” she wrote(see screenshot).

Below are photos of the lady who claims that the first-time MP is a deadbeat dad.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.