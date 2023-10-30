Monday October 30, 2023 – Riziki Murega, a university student and the daughter to Murega Baichu, has appealed to Kenyans to help her pay her school fee balance totalling to Ksh150,000 to enable her sit for her final year exams.

Speaking yesterday, impeached Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s step-daughter expressed concern over the situation she finds herself in, asking well-wishers for help complete her Degree in Education at Murang’a University.

During the interview, the young lady revealed that she does not enjoy the best of relationships with Meru’s first gentleman and has had several disagreements with him in the past.

“My efforts to reach him (Murega) have been futile. Every time I have tried to contact him in the past, I received negative responses. I have not spoken to him in over eight years,” she remarked.

According to the student, her mother is unable to pay for her fees as the little she gets is reserved for basic needs such as feeding the family and priority needs like paying fees for her younger siblings who are in high school.

To that end, Riziki asked Kenyans to help her clear her fees before the start of end-of-year exams.

“Throughout my academic journey, I have been supported by well-wishers and I will always be grateful. I am once more appealing to you as my people to help me raise fees, accommodation, and meal money until I finish in May 2024,” she pleaded.

Reportedly despite being a government-sponsored student, the fee has accumulated for at least three semesters.

The 22-year-old is the firstborn in a family of three and has been raised by the mother since the separation between her mother and Baichu who married embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

Riziki complained that her financial situation has been aggravated by the rising cost of education in the country.

