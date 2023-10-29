Sunday, October 29, 2023 – It is now official that impeached Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza is now on her own.

This is after women leaders in Meru also abandoned her when she needed them the most.

Speaking during a press conference, the women refuted claims that Mwangaza’s impeachment was a gender issue, instead, they noted that the embattled governor was impeached because she doesn’t have the ability to lead.

The union also claimed that the county head deserved to be impeached because she had caused disunity and destruction in the community.

“The one year in office Kawira Mwangaza has proven to be the face of impunity, the face of destruction, the face of discrimination and she has also proven to be the face of disunity and that is why we, the women of Meru as a whole, support the impeachment of Kawira Mwangaza,” one Karimi Njeru said.

The leaders also asked the Council of Governors (CoG) and national leaders not to involve themselves with the decision made by the County Assembly.

In the same breath, the women leaders urged the senate not to overthrow Mwangaza’s impeachment accusing her of stalling development in the region.

They also asked the national leaders to stand with President William Ruto’s and his deputy’s decision to allow the county residents to solve their own problems.

Governor Mwangaza was impeached on Wednesday after all 59 MCAs present in the House voted to remove her from office. The rest of the MCAs (10) were absent.

The MCAs accused the governor of gross misconduct, misuse of public funds and contempt of the county assembly among others.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.