Monday, October 02, 2023 – British Media personality and model, Katie Price has revealed her experience with Russell Brand as the comedian faces a wave of sexual assault allegations.

Brand has faced serious accusations from a series of women. He was accused of one rape and sexual assault when four women made allegations to the Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches programme, and then a slew of further claims emerged as women told their stories to newspapers and the BBC. At least ten have made public claims so far.

The comedian, 48, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, calling the claims a conspiracy by the ‘mainstream media’.

Speaking to G2 magazine about her own encounter with the star Price, 45, revealed she met Brand ‘a few times’ and that her bodyguard went on to work for Brand.

While she thought Brand was ‘quite a nice guy, actually, quite funny’, she recalled one incident of his that she didn’t approve of.

Price revealed she and the comedian spent time together in the Noughties when she was with Peter Andre and Brand was with a girlfriend.

She recalled: ‘We were stuck in LAX airport with him once. He had his girlfriend with him and I was with Pete. He was trying to pull my stylist when his girlfriend was out there standing with her, so to me that says a lot.

‘The truth always comes out in the end.’

While Price may not have approved of his antics back then, she asked Brand for relationship advice when they were reunited on Loose Women in 2017.

Brand was on the daytime panel show to talk about his own experiences with addictions and his pre-fatherhood lifestyle while plugging his book, Recovery.

Price then asked him for advice on her husband Kieran Hayler’s alleged addiction to sex, something that she struggled with since she married him four years prior.

She told the comedian: ‘I’ve said to Kieran – you need to go away for two months. And he said, “I’m not going, because I’m not leaving you”. What do I say to that?’

‘He has to surrender and accept help,’ Brand – who publicly battled sex addiction as well as alcohol and drug abuse issues – advised. ‘You have to tell him he no longer has the right to be in control of the situation after what he’s done to you. Tell him “You need to turn your life around”.

‘You have to be continually tuned in to them because a habit is a tendency. If he’s not working towards his recovery, he’s working towards his addiction.

‘He has to admit you are the other component and as a society, we need to stop propping them up. If it is causing you pain, let go of yourself.’

Brand stressed: ‘Make it clear with him!’ to which Price responded ‘I’m going to. Watch out Kieran!’

Price’s comments come as a second police force has begun investigating claims about Brand.

After Scotland Yard launched a criminal probe, Thames Valley Police confirmed yesterday it was investigating ‘information in relation to the harassment and stalking allegations’ made by a woman.

In the latest allegation, the Mail has seen police logs claiming that the woman accused him of being a ‘sexual predator’.