Thursday, October 12, 2023 – Katie Price has said she believes her countless cosmetic procedures have left her looking like a ‘freak’ and an ‘alien’.

The former glamour model,45, has become known for her vast surgical procedures, including various boob jobs, nose jobs and cosmetic work such as fillers and botox.

In a new interview with the Go Love Yourself podcast, she expressed her concerns over suffering from body dysmorphia, due to her resistance to accept her image.

Katie said: ‘I know sometimes when I have gone too far. I have been there done it with all the fillers. I don’t have fillers now. I do in my lips and I have Botox because it got to the point where my face just looked like a balloon. Like really shiny.

‘I am starting to look alien. It is purely for me, that’s the difference.

In July, Katie underwent a Brazilian butt lift, liposuction, eye, chin and lip surgery in Turkey, but admitted she thought she might die as she left the operating theatre after losing so much blood.

On her feelings of her surgery, on the podcast, as heard by The Sun, Katie said: ‘I have never thought I’m good looking and I still don’t. Maybe I have got body dysmorphia, and I have to admit I have got body dysmorphia because I am always changing stuff.

‘I am fine at the minute. I am getting my lips done this week. I don’t need to do anything yet, but I will. I will still continue the journey and probably look like a freak in about ten years, but that’s me.’

She admitted she was not planning to stop her work, however, as she said: ‘I’m not done yet. I’ll let you know when I am happy with my looks. But the thing is, I am starting to look like where people would either…

‘They look at me where they know who I am, I don’t mean that in a big headed way, or they think she has had surgery. You know sometimes when you see an old lady and her hands are wrinkly but her face is pulled up…

‘She probably thinks you are looking because she looks good, when really you are like, ‘f***ing hell what have you done to your face? It looks awful’…

‘I know people know that I have had it done, but say if I went to a country where they don’t know who I am, I want them to look at me because they think, ‘oh she is pretty’ or ‘oh my God, what surgery has she got?’

‘No one can compete with anyone, there will always be someone better looking, younger coming up. But what they are not better than me is in a photoshoot and I own that. No one can challenge me at that.’

Earlier this year, Katie dubbed herself a ‘surgery veteran’ after countless operations including three facelifts and three bouts of liposuction.

She admitted she can’t remember how many boob jobs she’s had, but believes the number is 12, while insisting that Botox no longer works on her after having the injectables so many times since the age of 30.