Tuesday, October 10, 2023 – Police have launched investigations after a tout died after being stabbed by his colleague while fighting over a passenger.

The two touts work for different matatu saccos that ply the same route.

They reportedly had a dispute while fighting over a passenger heading to the Kasarani route.

An argument ensued and in the process, Jairus Nyutu Nuthu, 31, was stabbed in the neck.

The assailant is said to have grabbed a knife from a nearby hawker selling eggs and smokies and used it to stab his colleague.

According to police reports, the assailant had been following his colleague for some distance before initiating the fight that led to the stabbing.

After stabbing the deceased, the attacker is said to have dropped the weapon and escaped the scene leaving him fatally wounded.

“No arrests have been made yet, and efforts to locate the assailant are ongoing,” police said in their report.

The murder weapon was recovered at the scene, and the deceased body was taken to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Below is a photo of the deceased tout.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.