Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – Controversial rapper Kanye West’s Italian gig has been postponed following protests from war veterans who slammed him for praising Hitler.

The American rapper was due to perform at the open-air venue in Reggio Emilia on Friday and organisers had been in talks with local authorities about the gig.

According to Mail Online, the gig had been due to take place on October 20 but with 100,000 fans expected and a rail strike planned for the Italian network, it was decided to postpone the event.

Officials also took into account that heavy rain is forecast in the area on Friday evening and with no shelter, the open-air venue risked becoming a mud bath.

A spokesperson for the Reggio Emilia prefecture said:’Given the fact that a rail strike was planned the same day, and that heavy rain is due it was thought prudent to postpone the event.

Our aim to ensure the safety and security of all and if there is a transport issue then the concert cannot go ahead safely and as it is open air the heavy rain forecast would have also created problems.

‘The organisers have been given an alternative date of October 27 and we are waiting to hear back if it is acceptable to them.’

The new development comes after local veterans’ groups were left angry the gig was even being touted because of West’s praise for Adolf Hitler and Nazism.

In a shock interview last year West said: ’Every human being has something of value they brought to the table, especially Hitler.

‘I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis. There’s a lot of things that I love about Hitler, a lot of things, I like Hitler, I am a Nazi.’

Albertina Soliani, vice president of (ANPI) National Association of Italian Partisans, stormed: ’It’s time to say enough to these people who believe they can say what they want.

‘Someone can be a fantastic singer but then they are also judged by what they say, and West has made some inhumane declarations and with what’s happening in the world today we cannot accept this concert.

‘We are focused every day with carrying certain values, which are liberty and democracy, and then with this we just have to start again from the beginning.

‘In my opinion, he should stay at home, Reggio Emilia has always appreciated people who have fought for determine principles and we are on the side of the oppressed and not those who preach hate.’

Ermete Fiaccadori, ANPI regional president for Reggio Emilia, blasted West and said: ’First of all let me just say that I hope this concert does not go ahead, this artist has a large following of youngsters, but his message is disquieting.

‘I’m speechless that he cannot understand what he Is saying, broadcasting a gross misunderstanding of what Adolf Hitler was in the course of history.

‘I am all for artistic liberty but what Kanye West says and does leave me shocked.

‘As an organisation we condemn this concert totally and we are very concerned about what message it conveys.

‘And before anyone says it, this isn’t censorship because we are all in favour of liberty, but we are talking about a concert that is totally out of order.

‘Reggio has a long history of fighting against the ideas of Adolf Hitler, and many lost their lives as a result.’

West, 46, has been in Italy with Australian Italian wife Bianca Censori, 28, since August and is said to be working on a new album at a recording studio in Milan.