Saturday, October 07, 2023 – Kanye West has instructed his new wife Bianca Censori to “never speak” and has issued a set of rules she’s to live by.

The rules reportedly include specific foods she can eat and what she can wear, a source close to the Australian architect has claimed.

It comes amid speculations that the rapper, 46, is manipulating the 28-year-old into a “radicalized” version of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Insiders claim Bianca has “no mind of her own anymore” and instead simply “obeys” Kanye because he has convinced her they have “royal” status.

“Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear,” the source told DailyMail.

“She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out.

“She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal.”

The couple have been seen wearing some bizarre outfits during their summer European vacation, with Bianca frequently wearing clothes that expose more than they cover.

Concerns have been raised about Kanye and Bianca’s relationship, with friends of Bianca desperately trying to reach out only to be told they should “f**k off”.

“A few of her friends were finally able to reach her but she wasn’t interested in talking, nor was she interested in anyone’s concerns for her,” a close friend told DailyMail.

“She’s shut everyone out and told one of her former friends to ‘f*** off’ when they tried to ask if she was okay. She is saying that her friends are just jealous of her stardom.”