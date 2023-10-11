Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori reportedly tied the knot for ‘religious reasons’ after he vowed to abstain from sex until marriage following his divorce from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The couple legally got married because they wanted to “be intimate,” a source told Us Weekly Tuesday.

According to the insider, “Kanye and Bianca were legally married last year when they had their private ceremony in Beverly Hills, it was real and legal.”

‘Kanye calls her his muse and loves dressing her up,’ the source added, before noting that the Grammy winner, 46, is ‘very much ‘in love’ and ‘inspired’ by his spouse, 28.

The confusion around their intriguing marriage has finally been explained after the pair wed under a ‘confidential marriage’ license in California, meaning that it was not made a public record.

Many had assumed that the rapper married in a ceremony that was not legally binding, with reports claiming they had a private ceremony in Beverly Hills earlier this year in January without an official marriage license.

However, DailyMail confirmed that is not the case, having obtained and reviewed the official document that lists their date of marriage as December 20, 2022 – just one month after he finalized his divorce from Kardashian in November 2022.

Per their marriage license, the happy couple tied the knot in Palo Alto, California, known as Silicon Valley, and DailyMail has learned the pair picked a secret location for the special event.

The document was filed under their full names, Bianca Censori, and simply ‘Ye’ for the rapper, who legally changed his name from Kanye Omari West to the mononym in October 2021.

Ye and Bianca were married by California-based officiant James Mayfield.

Mayfield boasts marriage ‘packages’ starting at $385 that do not require a courthouse ceremony. It also states on his website that a confidential marriage license does not require any witnesses to be present. Their marital home is listed as his ranch in Wyoming.

The rapper purchased the sprawling $14m ranch four years ago, but there’s been little to no development on the property since that time.

Explaining why the pair chose a confidential marriage license, a close friend of the couple reveals: ‘Ye has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full time in front of a camera.

‘Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate, and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that’s just for them.

‘For that reason, they’ve been extremely hush-hush about the specifics of their wedding day. I don’t think anyone besides the pair of them know exactly how it went down.

The close friend adds: ‘They are besotted with each other. I can assure you they are very much married.’

One in five marriages in California are now officially classified as ‘confidential’ and do not appear in public records, but it is a legally binding marriage that would require a divorce if the union were to end.

Kim had filed for divorce from her former spouse after almost seven years of marriage in February 2021. Ye then moved on with Bianca, even paying tribute to her by releasing the track, Censori Overload, a play on her last name.

In the lyrics Ye revealed that he stayed celibate before tying the knot, singing: ‘And The Bible said, I can’t have any more sex ’til marriage.’

The song appeared to reference his split from Kim, opening with the lines: ‘Waking up to ‘I can’t do this anymore’ text’, adding ‘I know it’s ’cause the headlines / Why she wanna leave.’

Ye and his wife Bianca then went public with their romance in January.