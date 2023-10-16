Monday, October 16, 2023 – KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, is seriously sick and has been admitted to a city hospital.

According to a netizen identified as Ritaliciousss, Moi, who is the son of late former President Daniel Moi, was admitted on Monday and nobody is being allowed to see him at the facility since he is booked under Very Important Person (VIP).

“Gideon Moi was admitted to the hospital today at 8 am sick, I won’t say the name of the hospital, I’ve hidden the hospital number,” Ritaliciousss wrote on her X platform.

Last year, Gideon fell while campaigning in Suswa and had to undergo surgery, but he recuperated.

Moi lost his Baringo Senate seat to William Cheptumo of the Ruto-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Cheptumo, who previously served as Baringo North MP for 15 years, trounced Moi after garnering 141,777 votes against the former Senator’s 71,408 votes.

He went mute after the shock defeat and he has been concentrating on family businesses.

Here is evidence showing Gideon Moi is seriously sick and is admitted to a city hospital

The Kenyan DAILY POST.