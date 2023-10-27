Friday, October 27, 2023 – Nominated EALA MP Kanini Kega and his National Assembly counterpart, Sabina Chege, may soon be jobless.

This is after President Uhuru Kenyatta moved to stamp his authority in the Jubilee Party.

In a statement yesterday, Uhuru, through his allies, said they are looking to eject Kanini Kega and Sabina Chege from their nominated positions for betraying Jubilee after they decamped to President William Ruto’s camp and attempting to snatch the party from Uhuru.

This comes just a day after Azimio succeeded in ejecting Sabina Chege as the deputy minority whip in the National Assembly.

Jubilee now wants to revoke her nomination together with EALA counterpart Kanini Kega.

Jubilee NEC which met on Thursday has instructed the party’s leadership in Parliament to engage their Azimio allies to kick out members loyal to President William Ruto from committee leadership.

During the NEC, which Uhuru addressed on a phone call, the Jubilee party indicated that it was important to have members committed to the party.

“Once we are properly in office by the court, the first agenda business will be to denominate Sabina Chege and Kanini Kega. Kega’s position at EALA was from Jubilee,” Jubilee vice chairman David Murathe noted.

During the NEC, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni noted that the Kenya Kwanza government has given jobs to some of its members to bring down the party from within.

Kega-Chege faction has been trying to wrestle the party from Uhuru’s allies after the fallout following election defeat but the court has suspended the takeover.

Kioni maintains that they are still in Azimio while the Kega faction wants to disassociate with the opposition coalition.

