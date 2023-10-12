Thursday, October 12, 2023 – The Law Society of Kenya Nairobi Branch Rapid Action Team (RAT) has nabbed Brian Mwenda Njagi, who has been falsely presenting himself as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya and a member of the branch.

The impostor was nabbed after RAT received complaints from the public about his fraudulent activities.

According to the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) records, he is not an advocate and has no license to practice law in the country.

He is currently being held at the RAT offices pending further investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.