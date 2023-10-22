Sunday, October 22, 2023 – Fighter, Kamaru Usman, lost his clash against Khamzat Chimaev, who used grappling, striking and defense in their middleweight bout in UFC 294 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday night, October 21.

Chimaev won a majority decision over Usman, the former welterweight champion, by scores of 29-27 twice and 28-28.

Chimaev scored a 10-8 in the first round, taking Usman down early in the round and controlling him nearly the rest of the way. He got Usman’s back and tried to do some submissions, but ended up preventing Usman from mounting a counter offense.

Usman won the second round by throwing strikes, but never had much swagger to his moves.

Chimaev, on the contrary, was far more controlled and patient.

Chimaev held Usman down for most of the second half of the final round and won the score card of the judges.

Khamzat Chimaev takes the majority decision!!



He leaves #UFC294 with the victory over Kamaru Usman at #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/EjxZT6XiBA — UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2023

Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev UFC 294. What a fight!. Congratulations to win Khamzat Chimaev by decision. 👏. Well done to Kamaru Usman taking the fight on a 2 weeks notice. 29-27, 29-27, 28-28. pic.twitter.com/yg7gRAbBjd — Fadi Yahia (@FadiYahia9) October 21, 2023

Kamaru Usman ain’t come to play pic.twitter.com/EkwO1Ao85M — NewMediaSports (@NewMediaSports_) October 21, 2023