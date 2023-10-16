Monday, October 16, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga may have changed the political landscape in Kenya.

This is after he hinted at supporting Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka for President in 2027.

Speaking in Migori county, the former Prime Minister disclosed that either he or Kalonzo will carry the coalition’s torch to face President William Ruto in what is expected to be a hotly contested election.

Raila also seized the opportunity to defend Kalonzo from jabs thrown by Ruto, where the Head of State claimed that he would be easily re-elected if Kalonzo is endorsed as the Coalition’s flagbearer.

Raila also dismissed Ruto’s assertions that the President had supported him more than Kalonzo and threw his weight behind his co-principal.

“This man we have stood with him together since the KANU regime, we went ahead together and called NDP, we went to NARC and even to ODM and we have stood with him twice fighting,” Raila said.

Raila further lauded the Wiper party leader for remaining loyal to him and the political formation despite its failure to clinch the presidency.

He noted that despite Kalonzo missing out on the running mate position, he still remained loyal and backed his State House bid.

“The man has courage, he is someone to believe in, he is a Christian, a humble guy, and loving, last time I heard Ruto saying that Raila won’t vie so I will have time for Kalonzo,” Raila said.

At the same time, the ODM leader accused Ruto of attempting to drive a wedge between him and Kalonzo with his recent comments.

According to Odinga, Kalonzo supported him twice in his attempts to clinch the top seat, adding that he would reciprocate the support in the future.

