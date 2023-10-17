Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – An outspoken member of parliament from the Luo community has said former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is qualified to challenge President William Ruto for the presidency during the 2027 presidential election.

In an interview with Spice FM on Tuesday, Ugunja Member of Parliament, Opiyo Wandayi, stated that Kalonzo has all the qualifications to be the Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential flag bearer during the 2027 polls.

However, Wandayi, who is also the Minority leader in the National Assembly, said the time has not come yet for the opposition coalition to announce the presidential flagbearer.

Wandayi also said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was misquoted by the media over the weekend when he praised Kalonzo Musyoka for standing with him for over a decade.

“Baba was simply making a commitment that as the Azimio family we shall continue to remain together and support one another. Especially those of us who have remained steadfast like Kalonzo,” Wandayi said.

“That does not mean that Kalonzo Musyoka is not competent enough to be the Presidential candidate for Azimio. Kalonzo is eminently qualified to fly the Azimio flag as a presidential candidate, not only in 2027 but also any other time,” he added.

